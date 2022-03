Indian Railways introduces Holi special trains on these routes. Details here

Train No. 09622 Bandra Terminus - Ajmer Jn Superfast Special will depart from Bandra Terminus on Monday, 21st & 28th March, 2022 at 11.15 hrs & will arrive Ajmer Jn. at 09.10 hrs, the next day. Similarly, Train No. 09621 Ajmer Jn. - Bandra Terminus Superfast Special, will depart from Ajmer Jn. on Sunday, 20th & 27th March, 2022 at 06.35 hrs & will arrive Bandra Terminus at 04.15 hrs, the next day. Enroute this train will halt at Borivali, Vapi, Surat, Vadodara, Ratlam, Bhawani Mandi, Ramganj Mandi, Kota, Sawai Madhopur, Jaipur and Kishangarh stations in both directions. This train comprises of AC 2-Tier, AC 3-Tier, Sleeper Class and General Second Class Coaches.