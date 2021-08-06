1 min read.Updated: 06 Aug 2021, 12:20 PM ISTLivemint
Among the new coaches which are already in operation include the Vistadome coaches operating in various parts of the country by the Indian Railways
With the introduction of new type of coaches in the Indian Railways network, the railway ministry has decided to introduce new booking codes for all the coaches operating in the Indian Railways network. The booking code is used by the passengers to book tickets for travelling in the various categories of operated by the Indian Railways.
Among the new coaches which are already in operation include the Vistadome coaches operating in various parts of the country. Railways plan to introduce such coaches on all the routes which have a potential for tourism. Among the other type of coaches that Railways will soon introduce includes the AC 3 -tier economy coach. These coaches will have 83 berths.