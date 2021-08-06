With the introduction of new type of coaches in the Indian Railways network, the railway ministry has decided to introduce new booking codes for all the coaches operating in the Indian Railways network. The booking code is used by the passengers to book tickets for travelling in the various categories of operated by the Indian Railways.

Among the new coaches which are already in operation include the Vistadome coaches operating in various parts of the country. Railways plan to introduce such coaches on all the routes which have a potential for tourism. Among the other type of coaches that Railways will soon introduce includes the AC 3 -tier economy coach. These coaches will have 83 berths.

According to reports all Principal Chief Commercial Managers of various Railway Zones have been notified of the new coach codes.

Notably the booking code for AC Three Tier Economy will be 3E as the booking code and the coach code will be M and the Vistadome AC coaches will have EV as the booking code and also the coach code

BOOKING CODE CLASS COACH CODE

V.S Vistadome Non AC D.V

S.L Sleeper S

C.C AC Chaircar C

3A Third AC B

3E AC Three Tier Economy M

2A Second AC A

3A Gareeb rath AC Three Tier G

CC Gareeb rath Chaircar J

1A First AC H

E.C Executive Class E

E.A Anubhuthi Class K

F.C First Class F

E.V Vistadome AC E.V

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.