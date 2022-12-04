Indian Railways will be introducing two special trains between Mangaluru and Mumbai this week.
According to the latest notification by Konkan Railway, the special trains will start from 9 December, Friday. In an official notification, it said, "It has been decided to run special trains to clear extra rush of passengers during winter season 2022 in co-ordination with Central Railway".
Further, the Konkan Railway shared the schedule of the two special trains, including the halts. The trains will have a total of 17 coaches including one two-tier AC coach, three 3-tier AC, and eight sleeper coaches, as per the official circular from the Konkan Railway. Here's detail about upcoming Mangaluru-Mumbai special trains: 1. Train number 01453 / 01454 Lokmanya Tilak (T) Mangaluru Junction Lokmanya Tilak (T) Special (Weekly):
Train number 01453 Lokmanya Tilak (T)- Mangaluru Jn. Special (Weekly) will leave from Lokmanya Tilak (T) at 22:15 hours (10:15 pm) every Friday from 9 December 2022 to 6 January 2023. This train will reach Mangaluru Jn. at 17:05 hours (5:05 pm) on the next day.
Train number 01454 Mangaluru Jn. Lokmanya Tilak (T) Special (Weekly) will leave from Mangaluru Jn. at 18:45 hours (6:45 pm) every Saturday from 10 December 2022 to 7 December 2023. The train will reach Lokmanya Tilak (T) at 14:25 hours (2:25 pm) on the next day.
HALTS: Thane, Panvel, Roha, Khed, Chiplun, Sangameshwar Road, Ratnagiri, Kankavali, Sindhudurg, Kudal. Sawantwadi Road, Thivim, Karmali, Madgaon Jn., Karwar, Gokama Road, Kumta, Murdeshwar, Bhatkal, Mookambika Road Byndoor, Kundapura, Udupi Mulki & Surathkal stations.
Composition: Total 17 Coaches: Two Tier AC-01 Coach, Three Tier AC-03 Coaches. Sleeper-08 Coaches, Second Seating-03 Coaches, SLR-02.
2. Train number 01455/01456 Lokmanya Tilak (T) Madgaon Jn. Lokmanya Tilak (T) Special (Weekly): Train no. 01455 Lokmanya Tilak (T)- Madgaon Jn. Special (Weekly) will leave from Lokmanya Tilak (T) at 22:15 hours (10:15 pm) on 1 January 2023, Sunday. The train will reach Madgaon Jn. at 10:30 hours (10:30 AM)on the next day.
Train number 01456 Madgaon Jn. -Lokmanya Tilak (T) Special (Weekly) will leave Madgaon Jn. at 11:30 hours on 2 January 2023, Monday. The train will reach Lokmanya Tilak (T) at 23:45 hours (11:45 PM) on the same day.
HALTS: Thane, Panvel, Roha, Mangaon, Khed, Chiplun, Sangameshwar Road. Ratnagiri, Rajapur Road, Vaibhavwadi Road, Kankavali, Sindhudurg, Kudal, Sawantwadi Road, Thivim and Karmali stations.
