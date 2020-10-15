Indian Railways invites private firms to develop goods sheds

“Share in the terminal charges (TC) and terminal access charges (TAC), as the case may be, for all the inward and outward traffic dealt at the goods-shed for five years, from the date of completion of the work. The party seeking the least share (TC/TAC) shall be selected through competitive bidding. Additional revenue for party through - utilization of available space for establishing small canteen/tea-shop, advertisements, etc," railway ministry said in a statement.