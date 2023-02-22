The Indian Railways has announced a new itinerary for its Bharat Gaurav Tourist train ahead of the Baisakhi festival.

The railways said that the tourist train on Guru Kirpa Yatra will now be covering revered sites of Sikhism. Such as visits to Sri Kesgarh Sahib Gurdwara & Virasat-e-khalsa at Anandpur Sahib, Gurdwara Sri Patalpuri Sahib at Kiratpur Sahib, Gurdwara Sri Fatehgarh Sahib at Sirhind, Sri Akal Takht Sahib and Sri Harmandir Sahib at Amritsar, Sri Damdama Sahib at Bathinda, Takht Sachkhand Sri Hazur Sahib at Nanded, Gurdwara Sri Guru Nanak Jhira Sahib at Bidar and Takht Sri Harmandir Ji Patna Sahib at Patna, according to Ministry of Railways.

The Bharat Gaurav Tourist train on Guru Kirpa Yatra will commence on 5 April. The Indian railways said that the 10-night-and 11-day tour will end on 15 April. The pilgrims will visit several revered sites of Sikhism, including the five Holy Takhts.

IRCTC is offering the tour package in three categories -- standard, superior, and comfort. It will have a total capacity of 678 passengers, with the majority in the budget segment standard category.

IRCTC said that it will operate this train with a composition of nine Sleeper Class Coaches, 1 AC-3 Tier, and 1 AC-2 Tier coach.

Indian Railways has kept the tourist train fares at a price range starting from ₹19,999 per person (for an adult) and ₹18,882 for a child. The fare covers the train journey in respective class, night stay at AC hotels, vegetarian meals, all transfer and sightseeing in buses, travel Insurance and services of guide etc-all inclusive.

The pilgrims will get the option to take part in langars, available at aforementioned gurudwaras during the journey, the railways added.

Ministry of Railways is promoting the cultural and religious heritage of India through its fleet of Bharat Gaurav Tourist Trains which are being operated by Railways on various famous theme-based circuits to showcase the cultural heritage of India, according to a government statement.