The railways said that the tourist train on Guru Kirpa Yatra will now be covering revered sites of Sikhism. Such as visits to Sri Kesgarh Sahib Gurdwara & Virasat-e-khalsa at Anandpur Sahib, Gurdwara Sri Patalpuri Sahib at Kiratpur Sahib, Gurdwara Sri Fatehgarh Sahib at Sirhind, Sri Akal Takht Sahib and Sri Harmandir Sahib at Amritsar, Sri Damdama Sahib at Bathinda, Takht Sachkhand Sri Hazur Sahib at Nanded, Gurdwara Sri Guru Nanak Jhira Sahib at Bidar and Takht Sri Harmandir Ji Patna Sahib at Patna, according to Ministry of Railways.