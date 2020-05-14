Indian Railways has cancelled all regular train tickets booked for travel till June 30. The Indian Railways on Thursday announced that full refunds will be issued to all passengers who had booked tickets for travel in these special trains.

These recent steps do not include the Shramik trains and special IRCTC trains that started running from May 12. Shramik Special trains are taking migrant labourers from different states to their home states while the special trains are running on 15 routes to ferry stranded Indians across the country.

Indian Railways reopened parts of its huge rail network on Tuesday, running a limited number of passenger trains as govt looks at easing a nearly seven-week lockdown imposed to curb the spread of the deadly coronavirus.

Special trains departed from New Delhi railway station for 15 destinations which are: Dibrugarh, Agartala, Howrah, Patna, Bilaspur, Ranchi, Bhubaneswar, Secunderabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Thiruvananthapuram, Madgaon, Mumbai Central, Ahmedabad and Jammu Tawi.

The Indian Railways' e-ticketing arm, IRCTC has started booking tickets for the special 15 trains. The tickets for these special passenger trains can be booked only on the IRCTC website or the IRCTC mobile map. Ticket booking counters at the railway stations will remain closed.

IRCTC has charted out new provisions for the cancellation, booking, RAC and other policies in the special trains.

Here are the new IRCTC booking rules:

The Advanced Reservation Period (ADR) for these special trains will be a maximum of 7 days.

Ticket booking counters at the railway stations shall remain closed.

Online cancellation of train tickets will be permitted up to 24 hours before the scheduled departure of the trains. The cancellation charges will be 50% of the fare.

Those who earlier booked tickets to travel during this period cannot board these trains.

No RAC or waitlist ticket will be issued.

No blankets will be provided.

The passengers shall reach the station at least 90 minutes in advance to facilitate thermal screening at the station.

All seats will not be available for booking in the passenger trains.

List of IRCTC special trains with destinations, timings, days:

Howrah to New Delhi (Daily) via Asansol Jn, Dhanbad Jn, Gaya Jn, Pt. Dd Upadhyaya Jn, Prayagraj Jn.,Kanpur Central (Starting date: 12.05.2020). Departure time: 17:05, Arrival: 10:00

New Delhi to Howrah (Daily) via Asansol Jn, Dhanbad Jn, Gaya Jn, Pt. Dd Upadhyaya Jn, Prayagraj Jn.,Kanpur Central (Starting date: 13.05.2020). Departure time: 16:55, Arrival: 09:55

Rajendra Nagar to New Delhi (Daily) via Patna Jn, Pt. Dd Upadhyaya Jn, Prayagraj Jn., Kanpur Central (Starting date - 12.05.2020). Departure time: 19: 20, arrrival: 07:40

New Delhi to Rajendra Nagar (Daily) via Patna Jn, Pt. Dd Upadhyaya Jn, Prayagraj Jn., Kanpur Central (Starting date - 13.05.2020). Departure time: 17:15, arrival: 05:30.

Dibrugarh to New Delhi (Daily) via Dimapur, Lumding Jn,Guwahati,Kokrajhar,Mariani, New Jalpaiguri, Katihar Jn, , Barauni Jn, Danapur, Pt. Dd Upadhyaya Jn, Prayagraj Jn., Kanpur Central (Starting date - 14.05.2020). Departure time: 21:10, arrival: 10:15.

New Delhi to Dibrugarh (Daily) via Dimapur, Lumding Jn,Guwahati,Kokrajhar,Mariani, New Jalpaiguri, Katihar Jn, , Barauni Jn, Danapur, Pt. Dd Upadhyaya Jn, Prayagraj Jn., Kanpur Central (Starting date - 12.05.2020). Departure time: 16:45, Arrival: 07:00

New Delhi to Jammu Tawi (Daily) via Ludhiana (Starting date - 13.05.2020). Departure time: 21:10, Arrival: 05:45

Jammu Tawi to New Delhi (Daily) via Ludhiana (Starting date - 14.05.2020). Departure time: 20:10, Arrival: 05:00

Bengaluru to New Delhi (Daily) via Anantapur, Guntakal Jn, Secunderabad Jn,Nagpur, Bhopal Jn, Jhansi Jn, (Starting date - 12.05.2020). Departure time: 20:30, Arrival: 05:55

New Delhi to Bengaluru (Daily) via Anantapur, Guntakal Jn, Secunderabad Jn,Nagpur, Bhopal Jn, Jhansi Jn, (Starting date - 12.05.2020). Departure time: 21:15, Arrival: 06:40.

Thiruvananthapuram to New Delhi via (Tuesday, Thursday and Friday) Ernakulam Jn, , Kozhikkode, Mangalore, Madgaon,Panvel, Vadodara, Kota (Starting date - 15.05.2020). Departure time: 19:45, Arrival: 12:40.

New Delhi to Thiruvananthapuram (Tuesday, Wednesday, Sunday) via Ernakulam Jn, , Kozhikkode, Mangalore, Madgaon,Panvel, Vadodara, Kota (Starting date - 13.05.2020). Departure time: 11:25, Arrival: 05:25.

Chennai Central to New Delhi via Vijayawada, (F, Sat) Warangal, Nagpur, Bhopal, Jhansi, Agra (Starting date- 15.05.2020). Departure time: 06:35, Arrival: 10:30

New Delhi to Chennai Central (W, F) via Vijayawada, Warangal, Nagpur, Bhopal, Jhansi, Agra (Starting date- 13.05.2020). Departure time: 16:00, Arrival: 20:40

Bilaspur to New Delhi via (M, Thu) Raipur Jn, Nagpur, Bhopal, Jhansi (Starting date: 14.05.2020). Departure time: 14:40, Arrival: 10:55.

New Delhi to Bilaspur (Tue, Sat) via Raipur Jn, Nagpur, Bhopal, Jhansi, (Starting date: 12.05.2020). Departure time: 16:00, Arrival: 12:00.

Ranchi to New Delhi (Th, Su) via Pt. Dd Upadhyaya Jn, Kanpur Central (Starting date:14.05.2020). Departure time: 17:40, Arrival: 10:55.

New Delhi to Ranchi (wed, Sat) (Starting date:13.05.2020). Departure time: 15:30, Arrival: 10:00.

Mumbai Central to New Delhi (Daily) via Surat, Vadodra, Ratlam, Kota (Starting date:12.05.2020). Departure time: 17:30, Arrival: 09:05.

New Delhi to Mumbai Central (Daily) (Starting date:13.05.2020). Departure time: 16:55, Arrival: 08:45.

Ahmedabad to New Delhi (Daily) via Palanpur, Abu Road, Jaipur, Gurgaon, (Starting date:12.05.2020). Departure time: 18:20, Arrival: 08:00.

New Delhi to Ahmedabad (Daily) (Starting date:13.05.2020). Departure time: 20:25. Arrival time: 10:05.

Agartala to New Delhi via (M, Wed) Badarpur Jn, Guwahati, Kokrajhar,New Jalpaiguri, Katihar Jn, Barauni Jn,Patliputra, Pt. Dd Upadhyaya Jn, Kanpur Central (Starting date:18.05.2020). Departure time: 19:00. Arrival time: 11:20.

New Delhi to Agartala via (Wednesday) M Badarpur Jn, Guwahati, Kokrajhar,New Jalpaiguri, Katihar Jn, Barauni Jn,Patliputra, Pt. Dd Upadhyaya Jn, Kanpur Central (Starting date: 20.05.2020). Departure time: 19:50. Arrival time: 13:30.

Bhubneshwar to New Delhi (Daily) via Balasor,Hijli (Kharagpur), Tatanagar, Bokaro Stl City, Gaya, Pt. Dd Upadhyaya Jn, Kanpur Central (Starting date:13.05.2020). Departure time: 10:00. Arrival time: 10:45.

New Delhi to Bhubneshwar (Daily) (Starting date:14.05.2020). Departure time: 17:05. Arrival time: 17:25.

New Delhi to Madgaon (Fri, Sat), Ratnagiri, Panvel, Surat, Vadodara Jn, Kota Jn (Starting date:15.05.2020). Departure time: 11:25. Arrival time: 12:50.

Madgaon to New Delhi (Mon, Sun) (Starting date: 17.05.2020). Departure time: 10:30. Arrival time: 12:40.

Secundarabad to New Delhi (Wednesday) via Nagpur, Bhopal, Jhansi (Starting date: 20.05.2020). Departure time: 13:15. Arrival time: 10:40.

New Delhi to Secundarabad (Sunday) via Nagpur, Bhopal, Jhansi (Starting date:17.05.2020). Departure time: 16:00. Arrival time: 14:00.

