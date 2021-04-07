OPEN APP
Home >News >India >IRCTC: New Delhi-Lucknow Tejas Express suspended till April-end amid Covid surge

Amid the worsening COVID-19 situation, the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) today announced that the services of Lucknow-New Delhi-Lucknow Tejas Express would be suspended till the month end starting from Friday.

In a regulatory filing IRCTC said," it is to be informed that due to recent increase in corona cases, IRCTC Lucknow- New Delhi Tejas Express (Train No. 82501-O2) is being temporarily suspended from 9th April to 30th April' 2021. The situation is being monitored continuously and action to re-operate the train will be taken accordingly."

TRENDING STORIESSee All

IRCTC has already suspended the operations of Ahmedabad-Mumbai Tejas Express from 2 April.

Divisional Railway Manager of Western Railway's Mumbai division made this announcement through his official Twitter handle late this evening.

"Suspension of Train No. 82902/82901 Ahmedabad-Mumbai Central-Ahmedabad Tejas express with effect form 02-04-2021 for the period of one month," the tweet said.

"Night curfews have also been implemented in both the connecting states, which may cause inconvenience to passengers in general," said an official of Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC), an undertaking of Indian Railways.

The railway authorities had resumed the services of Mumbai Central-Ahmedabad Tejas Express regularly four days a week from February 14 this year.

The IRCTC had cancelled all the trips of this train from 24 November last year due to poor occupancy levels owing to COVID-19 pandemic, after resuming its services in October.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
Buses parked at Mysore Road Satellite Bus Stand due to a strike called by KSRTC and BMTC, in Bengaluru, Karnataka, on Wednesday.Premium Premium

Karnataka: Bus services hit as state RTC workers strike enters second day

2 min read . 11:07 AM IST
Mortal Kombat stars Lewis Tan, Jessica McNamee, Josh Lawson, Tadanobu Asano, Mehcad Brooks, Ludi Lin, Chin Han, Joe Taslim, and Hiroyuki Sanada in lead roles.Premium Premium

Martial arts film ‘Mortal Kombat’ to release in India on 23 April

1 min read . 11:05 AM IST
BookMyShow’s TVoD was launched with 600 movie titles this February.Premium Premium

BookMyShow adds to pay-per-view offerings in April

1 min read . 10:50 AM IST
China currently has four launch sites - three inland and one on the southern island of Hainan.Premium Premium

China starts construction of its fifth rocket launch site

1 min read . 10:21 AM IST

The two Tejas Express services are the first set of trains run by a corporate entity, IRCTC, a subsidiary of the Indian Railways.

IRCTC has started the services of both the Tejas Express trains on 14 February this year after the cases of covid-19 were coming down in the country.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout