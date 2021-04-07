Amid the worsening COVID-19 situation, the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) today announced that the services of Lucknow-New Delhi-Lucknow Tejas Express would be suspended till the month end starting from Friday.

In a regulatory filing IRCTC said," it is to be informed that due to recent increase in corona cases, IRCTC Lucknow- New Delhi Tejas Express (Train No. 82501-O2) is being temporarily suspended from 9th April to 30th April' 2021. The situation is being monitored continuously and action to re-operate the train will be taken accordingly."

IRCTC has already suspended the operations of Ahmedabad-Mumbai Tejas Express from 2 April.

Divisional Railway Manager of Western Railway's Mumbai division made this announcement through his official Twitter handle late this evening.

"Suspension of Train No. 82902/82901 Ahmedabad-Mumbai Central-Ahmedabad Tejas express with effect form 02-04-2021 for the period of one month," the tweet said.

"Night curfews have also been implemented in both the connecting states, which may cause inconvenience to passengers in general," said an official of Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC), an undertaking of Indian Railways.

The railway authorities had resumed the services of Mumbai Central-Ahmedabad Tejas Express regularly four days a week from February 14 this year.

The IRCTC had cancelled all the trips of this train from 24 November last year due to poor occupancy levels owing to COVID-19 pandemic, after resuming its services in October.

The two Tejas Express services are the first set of trains run by a corporate entity, IRCTC, a subsidiary of the Indian Railways.

IRCTC has started the services of both the Tejas Express trains on 14 February this year after the cases of covid-19 were coming down in the country.

