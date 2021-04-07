IRCTC: New Delhi-Lucknow Tejas Express suspended till April-end amid Covid surge

In a regulatory filing IRCTC said," it is to be informed that due to recent increase in corona cases, IRCTC Lucknow- New Delhi Tejas Express (Train No. 82501-O2) is being temporarily suspended from 9th April to 30th April' 2021. The situation is being monitored continuously and action to re-operate the train will be taken accordingly."

