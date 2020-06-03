Home >News >India >Railways refunds 1,885 cr to passengers against train cancellations till 31 May
Passengers, wearing protective kits at railways stations (PTI)
Passengers, wearing protective kits at railways stations (PTI)

Railways refunds 1,885 cr to passengers against train cancellations till 31 May

1 min read . Updated: 03 Jun 2020, 09:14 PM IST Edited By Aparna Banerjea

  • The money has been transferred in the account from where the payment was earlier made at the time of the booking of the ticket, it said
  • These tickets were booked through online mode via either the IRCTC application or the IRCTC website

Indian Railways today said that it has refunded 1,885 crore towards cancellation of tickets to passengers amid lockdown period between March 21 and May 31, 2020.

These tickets were booked through online mode via either the IRCTC application or the IRCTC website.

"Railways has successfully refunded 1,885 crore towards cancellation of tickets to passengers during the period March 21, 2020 to May 31, 2020 on tickets booked through the online mode," Deepak Kumar, Chief Public Relations Officer said in an official statement, according to ANI.

"The money has been transferred in the account from where the payment was earlier made at the time of the booking of the ticket. Due to the initiative taken by the national transporter, the passengers got their refund in time and did not face the inconvenience of visiting a PRS counter for collecting their amount," the statement further said.

Indian Railways gradually resumed train services across the country starting 12 May owing to the nationwide lockdown due to novel coroanvirus outbreak.

At the beginning a total of 15 pairs of trains (30 return journeys) were resumed for passengers to travel from New Delhi to various parts of the country during the lockdown.

Later, the national transporter started the operations of 200 trains from 1 June, in addition to already operational 30 Rajdhani like special AC trains and Shramik special trains for migrant labourers.

Subscribe to newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated

RELATED STORIES
Around 26 lakh passengers have booked tickets on these special trains till 30 June, Indian Railways said (AP)

IRCTC: Full list of 200 trains that will run from today, new reservation rules

7 min read . 01 Jun 2020
States such as Maharashtra have had their reservations regarding the opening of passenger trains. (PTI)

Indian Railways starts 200 special trains from today. Charting, boarding rules

4 min read . 01 Jun 2020
If train is not cancelled but passenger does not want travel, the Indian Railways will return the full amount of reserved tickets (PTI)

IRCTC ticket refund rules explained as Railways cancels all trains till June-end

3 min read . 14 May 2020
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
My Reads Logout