Indian Railways today said that it has refunded ₹1,885 crore towards cancellation of tickets to passengers amid lockdown period between March 21 and May 31, 2020.

These tickets were booked through online mode via either the IRCTC application or the IRCTC website.

"Railways has successfully refunded ₹1,885 crore towards cancellation of tickets to passengers during the period March 21, 2020 to May 31, 2020 on tickets booked through the online mode," Deepak Kumar, Chief Public Relations Officer said in an official statement, according to ANI.

"The money has been transferred in the account from where the payment was earlier made at the time of the booking of the ticket. Due to the initiative taken by the national transporter, the passengers got their refund in time and did not face the inconvenience of visiting a PRS counter for collecting their amount," the statement further said.

Indian Railways gradually resumed train services across the country starting 12 May owing to the nationwide lockdown due to novel coroanvirus outbreak.

At the beginning a total of 15 pairs of trains (30 return journeys) were resumed for passengers to travel from New Delhi to various parts of the country during the lockdown.

Later, the national transporter started the operations of 200 trains from 1 June, in addition to already operational 30 Rajdhani like special AC trains and Shramik special trains for migrant labourers.

