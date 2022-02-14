Indian Railways: IRCTC resumes service of cooked food in all trains from today

The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation(IRCTC )is all set to resume the services of cooked food in passenger trains of Indian Railways from today which were suspended due to the Covid-19 pandemic in the country.

"Cooked food has already been restored in 428 trains. Of the total number of trains, cooked food had already been restored in 30 per cent by December 2021, 80 per cent by January 2022 and the remaining 20 per cent shall be restored by February 14, 2022," the official communication by the railways said.

"Cooked food on premium trains (Rajdhani, Shatabdi, Duronto) had already been restored in December 2021. Ready to eat meals would also continue," the official communique read.

It is notable that the catering services were suspended as safety measures in view of the Coronavirus pandemic were in place since March 23, 2020. With a decline in COVID-19 positivity rate in the country, Ready To Eat meals were started in trains in the month of August 5, 2020.

Meanwhile, IRCTC has resumed the services of Tejas Express between Mumbai and Ahmadabad have been resumed once again from February after a decrease in COVID-19 cases is reported across the country.

"Restrictions have been eased due to a decrease in the number of COVID-19 cases. Passengers will have to follow all COVID safety protocols," said IRCTC in an official statement.

According to an official, the wedding season is picking up and they felt the service will see higher occupancy levels.

"Passengers have been choosing Tejas Express over other trains due to the high levels of service and best sanitation practices in these COVID-19 times. Will continue our unrelenting efforts to provide punctual and comfortable travel with best-in-class hospitality services and hygiene practices," said the official.

