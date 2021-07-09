Indian Railways' second corporate train, the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Tejas Express will be restored from next month according to Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation ( IRCTC ), an undertaking of Indian Railways.

"It is informed that services of train no. 82901182902, ADI-MMCT-ADI Ahmedabad Mumbai Tejas Express will be restored w,e.f. August 07 ,2021. The train will run 04 days in the week viz, Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday," IRCTC said in a regulatory filing.

Earlier, the services of Ahmedabad-Mumbai Tejas Express were suspended from April 2 this year amid the worsening COVID-19 situation in the country.

The train promises to provide state of the art amenities and comes equipped with all modern onboard facilities for the passengers travelling in the train. The fare of the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Tejas Express will be dynamic in nature keeping in consideration the prevailing bus, taxi, rail fares as well as the airfares.

Passengers will not be able to get any concession tickets in the Tejas Express, however, children below 5 years of age have been exempted from fare and will be booked with their parents. Names of children so booked will not appear on the chart. Children of age 5 years and above will be booked at full fare and will be provided with a seat.

There will be no tatkal quota or premium tatkal quota for the train. There will only be a general quota and foreign tourist quota. Six seats in Executive Class and 12 seats in Chair Car will be available for foreign tourists.

Ticket cancellation and refund rules will be as per the extant Indian Railways Cancellation and refund rules. If a waitlisted ticket is presented for cancellation up to 4 hours before the scheduled departure of the train, a clerkage charge of Rs. 25/- per passenger shall be deducted from the ticket amount and balance refunded online by the IRCTC. Indian Railways deducts Rs. 65 per passenger as clerkage from AC class passengers in such case.

