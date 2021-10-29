Indian Railways is running nearly 668 special trains amid the festive season, the Ministry of Railways wrote on Twitter. The festive special train services have been initiated to ensure a smooth and comfortable journey for the passengers.

According to the Railway ministry's statement, Northern Railway is running 26 special trains---the highest number of trains in the country with 312 trips. Followed by Western Railways which is running 18 trains providing 102 trips.

Indian Railways is running nearly 668 festival special services to ensure smooth and comfortable travel to the passengers, during the festive season. Special Trains have been planned to connect major destinations across the country on railway sectors.https://t.co/mmWp4PJPYK pic.twitter.com/8bI3J6jlwx — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) October 27, 2021

"Special Trains have been planned to connect major destinations across the country on railway sectors," the Ministry of Railways said.

For instance, the Western Railway said it will be running festival special trains between Bandra Terminus – Ajmer and Bandra Terminus – Jodhpur to meet the travel demand. The booking of the train will open from October 30 at the IRCTC website or PRS counters.

The Bandra Terminus-Ajmer Special will depart from Bandra terminus on November 1 at 5:30 am and will reach Ajmer at 1:30 pm, the next day. Similarly, the Ajmer-Bandra terminus special train will depart from Ajmer at 6:30 am on Sunday and will reach Bandra Terminus at 4:14 the next day.

Moreover, Bandra Terminus-Jodhpur special train will depart from Bandra Terminus on Sunday at 2:45 pm and will reach Jodhpur at 9:45 am the next day. Similarly, the train will depart from Jodhpur on Saturday at 5:15 pm and will reach Bandra Terminus at 11:55 am the next day.

WR to run Festival Special Trains on Special Fare between Bandra Terminus – Ajmer and Bandra Terminus – Jodhpur with a view to meet the travel demand during the festive season & for the convenience of passengers.@RailMinIndia @drmbct pic.twitter.com/TOYJhPaBOe — Western Railway (@WesternRly) October 27, 2021

The ministry added that additional RPF personnel have been deployed in major stations to ensure the security of passengers. "Officers are deployed on Emergency Duty at major stations to ensure the smooth running of trains. Staff is deployed in various sections to attend to any disruption of train service on priority.

Measures have been taken for the frequent and timely announcement of arrival/departure of trains with platform numbers," it added.

“May I Help You" booths are kept operational at important stations where RPF Personnel and TTEs are deputed for proper assistance and guidance of the passengers.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.