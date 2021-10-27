IRCTC to start North Darshan Yatra for tourists from Oct 31; Check fares, other details1 min read . 09:16 AM IST
The IRCTC has announced a special North Darshan Yatra package for train travellers starting October 31 to November 8. The exclusive eight nights/nine days package will start from Rajkot and cover Amritsar, Haridwar, Mathura, Rishikesh, Vaishno Devi and Ujjain. IRCTC informed that passengers can board the train at Rajkot Junction, Surendra Nagar, Viramgam, Mehsana, Kalol, Sabartmati, Anand, Chayapuri, Godhra, Dahod, Ratlam and Nagda.
IRCTC's North Darshan Yatra package train fares:
As per the IRCTC's official website, the charge for sleeper class is ₹8,505 per person, while for 3Ac, it is ₹14,175 per person. However, booking is free for children below 5 years. Bit children above 5 years will be charged as per the adult fare.
Passengers can book the ticket by visiting IRCTC's official website--irctctourism.com.
IRCTC Package inclusion:
Package Exclusions:
IRCTC said Leave Travel Concession (LTC) will be issued for the tourists who avail the Bharat Darshan tours (only the train fare and Road transfers will be admitted) after completion of the tour.
Travellers need to bring pillows, bed sheet, nylon rope for drying clothes, lock and key with a chain to secure luggage, a bucket with mug, torch Light, umbrella, medicines, plates, glass, etc, IRCTC said. Additionally, the passengers also must carry driving license, voter ID card, aadhaar card, pan card) as proof of Identity for cross verification.
