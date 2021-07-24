Indian Railways has recently rolled out newly upgraded Tejas type Smart Sleeper coaches to run the prestigious Mumbai - New Delhi Rajdhani Express, the first being on the Agartala-Anand Vihar route. Indian Railways plans to upgrade all the Rajdhani Express which are running with LHB coaches to Tejas coaches in a phased manner.

Experts concur with the railway ministry's decision for the introduction of Tejas rakes to the Rajdhani Express is in line with the Indian Railways’ vision towards a more comfortable and technologically enhanced passenger travel.

"With the use of Tejas SMART Coach, the Indian Railways aims to move to predictive maintenance instead of preventive maintenance. The introduction of this modern Tejas Sleeper type train for long distance journey, is another paradigm shift by the Indian Railways for enhancing the travel experience for passengers," the statement from the Railway Ministrysaid.

"The Indian Railways has been taking forward leaps in the past few years, including in the COVID ridden 2020 and 2021, with steps such as formulating the NRP 2030 (national rail plan), streamlining EPC documents and general conditions of contract, etc. These have already created an investor-friendly environment for public-private partnerships in the Indian Railways domain," said Ashish Suman, Partner, J Sagar Associates.

"One such vision of the Ministry of Railways is to replace of ICF Coaches with safer and comfortable Tejas type LHB and train sets. The Indian Railways, along with its privatisation initiatives, is certainly aiming for a homerun with its move to include Tejas rakes to the Rajdhani express, as the Indian Railways would now be able to offer high standards of passenger travel services to even those section of the population which were not being serviced by the Airline industry," he added.

"In fact, inclusion of Tejas coaches would attract a larger passenger base and may even cause rail travel to be the preferred mode of travel. Adoption of Tejas rakes would also invite further PPP participation and investment. It would appear that Indian Railways is hoping to give the airline industry some tough competition by considering the private way, the right way. An additional feather in the cap will be to see how the station development projects continues and provide a unique travel experience to the passengers ", according to Ashish Suman.

Features of the new Tejas Rajdhani Express:

PA/PIS (Passenger Announcement/Passenger Information System): Two LCDs inside each coach display vital journey related information to the passengers such as the next station, distance remaining, expected time of arrival, delay and safety related messages.

Digital destination board: Flush type LED Digital Destination Board has been installed on each coach by splitting the displayed data into two rows. The first row displays Train number and Coach type while second row displays scrolling text of destination and intermediate station in multiple languages.

Security and Surveillance monitoring: Six nos. of cameras are fitted in each coach which gives live recording. CCTV cameras with day night vision capability, Facial recognition even in low light condition, Network Video Recorder are provided.

Automatic Plug Door: All main entrance doors are centralized controlled by Guard. Train will not start until all doors are closed.

Fire Alarm, Detection and Suppression system: All coaches are provided with Automatic Fire Alarm and Detection System. The Pantry and Power Cars have automatic fire suppression system in case detected.

Emergency Talk back for medical or security emergency

Improved Toilet Unit: Provided with anti-graffiti coating, Gel coated shelf, New design dustbin, Door latch activated light, Engagement display.

Toilet Occupancy Sensor: Automatically displays the toilet occupancy inside each coach

Panic Button in Lavatories: Fitted in each lavatory, in case of any emergency.

Toilet Annunciation Sensor Integration (TASI): Two nos. of Toilet Annunciation Sensor Integration are fitted in each coach which will relay dos and don’ts announcement in the lavatories, whenever it is engaged.

Bio-Vacuum Toilet system: Provides improved hygiene condition in the toilet due to improved flushing and also save water per flush.

● Stainless Steel Under-frame: Complete under-frame is of austenitic stainless steel (SS 201LN) which increases life of the coach because of reduced corrosion.

Air Suspension Bogies: Provided with Air Spring Suspension in bogies to improve passenger comfort and ride quality of these coaches.

On Board condition monitoring system for Bearing, Wheel, to improve safety

HVAC - Air quality measurement for Air Conditioning system

Water level sensor to indicate water availability on real time basis

Textured Exterior PVC Film: Exterior is provided with textured PVC film.

Improved interiors: Seats and berths having fire – resistant silicon foam, provide better comfort and safety to passengers.

Roller Blind on window: Instead of curtains roller blinds provided for easy sanitization.

Mobile Charging points: Provided for each passenger.

Berth reading light: Provided for each passenger.

Upper berth climbing arrangement: Convenient upper berth arrangement.

