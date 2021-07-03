Indian Railways' Habibganj railway station building which is being redeveloped has recently been awarded GEM 5 star rating received for the redeveloped railway station, office building, and staff quarters.

The railway station is designed and built as per green building parameters in maximum use of natural light, better ventilation, use of recyclable materials, use of recycled water, tapping of solar power, rainwater harvesting environmental friendly construction. Sustainable building design has been adopted and who climate conscious approach ensuring minimum harm to the environment, while constructing and use of the building sustainable building design also ensures optimum use of energy, water, natural resources, less waste generation and creates space for healthy and comfortable Tving, as compared to conventional buildings.

Use of Solar Energy

About 70% of the electricity demand will be met by use of solar energy. The Railway station's total electrical demand is 950 KW, and the solar plant (Photovoltaic cell on Platform shelters) design for Railway is 660 Kw on Resco model.

Water Conservation

Rain water harvesting for railway Station as well as Relocation Structures (Staff quarters, Construction Office, C&W Office).Water management though metering, dual flush system, aerated water faucets and water audit. Total 500 KLD water is used at station generating 300KLD waste water. Waste water management through STP, 100% waste water recycled i.e 300KLD and used for flushing gardening and washing washable aprons

Use of environment-friendly material

Material with limiting VOC content for paints, adhesive, sealant and coating used in the project.

CFC free HVAC, Fire extinguisher and Suppression system used in the project. Recycled material Le Glass, Steel, Ceme (Fly ash based), AAC blocks, Fly ash Bricks, RMC, eles etc. also used. As far as possible, local material is used to avoid

transportations Earth excavated from site is used in the project and balance is given to other construction industry to avoid dumping.

Conservation of forest: Minimum wood (hand or soft) used in the project

The Chemical, having Green Building Clearance, used for facility management

Environment Clearance:

Prior environmental clearance is taken from statutory bodies i.e MOEF/SEIAA/PCB. No groundwater has been used for construction or operation of the station. Insulated roof panels for West Building and Air Concourse provided to improve indoor environment AAC (Autoclaved Aerated Concrete) blocks in the partition work in the Project used to improve indoor environment.

Fire protection:

First Railway Station complying with NFPA National Fire Protection Act) i.e Buildings, Air Concourse and subway having Fire sensing as well as Fire Fighting facilities All System would be monitored though SCADA.

Efficient solid waste management:

The solid waste management is also done as per the CTE fram MPPCS) and CTO is also applied. The dry and wet solid waste is collected through twin dust bins and disposed as per the norms of the Municipal Corporation. The single-use plastic is banned at Habibganj Railway Station Bottle crusher is also provided at Station Manual Rag picking is also done

Construction Management

Best construction management practice as per good industry practice and use of best consultants for analysis and design, On-Site planning team, QA team and safety Team.

Use of Energy Efficient Electrical Equipments Electrical Equipments such as LED lights, fan, geyser & AC used in Project are having s star BEE ratings A All the electrical, electronic equipment and sensors are connected with SCADA for better monitoring and control

Use of Natural Lights

Sky lights provided in West Building and Air Concourse. Window opening provided as per norms for effective ventilation and natural light in all Buildings.

Ventilation in Subways

Forced Ventilation System for better indoor air quality provided in both subways

Integration with Bhopal Metro Rail

Direct Connection with Proposed metro planned at Concourse level, this would ensure seamless travel experience for users, promoting public transportation

State of the art parking facilities

State of the art parking, as per the norms (Parking for 300 cars and 850 two wheelers rickshaws taal and buses) consisting of reserve parking for differently able persons charging point for electrical vehicle, dedicated lane for the drop off zones, paver blocks in parking areas, provided.

Footpaths

Well lit footpaths for ease of pedestrians

Electric meters

Separate meters are provided for each component and block of projects including all vendors

Safety and security of passengers

100% CCTV Monitoring of stations including Parking med 117% Cameras









Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.