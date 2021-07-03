The railway station is designed and built as per green building parameters in maximum use of natural light, better ventilation, use of recyclable materials, use of recycled water, tapping of solar power, rainwater harvesting environmental friendly construction. Sustainable building design has been adopted and who climate conscious approach ensuring minimum harm to the environment, while constructing and use of the building sustainable building design also ensures optimum use of energy, water, natural resources, less waste generation and creates space for healthy and comfortable Tving, as compared to conventional buildings.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}