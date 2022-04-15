Indian Railways issues clarification on levying surcharge on trains running on diesel traction1 min read . 09:29 AM IST
- Indian Railways said in a statement that it has no such plans to introduce surcharge on trains running on diesel
The Indian Railways on Thursday said it has no plan to levy surcharge on trains run on diesel traction as reported in a section of media.
"Some sections of the media are enquiring whether Indian Railways is going to levy a surcharge on trains which are being run on diesel traction. It is informed for the guidance of all concerned that Indian Railways has no such plans. The speculation is baseless," the Ministry of Railways said in a statement.
Earlier it was reported in a section of media that the Indian Railways would levy an additional charge on the tickets of diesel-run trains. The amount would vary from ₹10 to ₹50. The report stated that Indian Railways was going to introduce the surcharge after the recent hike in fuel rates.
After almost a four-month hiatus, the oil marketing companies increased the prices of petrol and diesel by 80 paise a litre each on March 21, and since then they have revised the rates several times.
Meanwhile, The railways on Tuesday issued a notice for the second stage computer-based test (CBT-2) for recruitment to various NTPC graduate and undergraduate posts, the process of which triggered protests by candidates in Bihar and Uttar Pradesh.
The CBT-2 for the candidates who get shortlisted for Pay Levels 4 and 6 in CBT-1 is tentatively scheduled to be held on May 9 and 10 this year, subject to prevailing conditions.
The stage one CBT was held in seven phases from December 28, 2020 to July 31, 2021.
The result of CBT-1 was published in the official websites of RRBs between March 30 and April 1 this year.
The exam schedule for Pay Levels 2, 3 and 5 will be announced later.
