Indian Railways' Central Railway(CR) zone today clarified that it will operate additional special trains from Mumbai to Gorakhpur, Patna, Darbhanga, and Pune to Danapur.

CR said,"These additional special trains are normally run considering the routine bookings for the convenience of passengers and speculation may please be avoided as it is not panic booking."

List of special trains to be operated by the Central Railway:

1. Mumbai-Gorakhpur Special

01053 special will leave Lokmanya Tilak Terminus at 16.40 hrs on 13.4.2021 and 20.4.2021 and arrive Gorakhpur at 02.00 hrs on third day

01054 special will leave Gorakhpur at 16.05 hrs on 15.4.2021 and 22.4.2021 and arrive Lokmanya Tilak Terminus at 23.45 hrs next day.

Halts: Kalyan, Nashik Road, Bhusaval, Itarsi, Jabalpur, Katni, Satna, Manikpur, Prayagraj Chheoki, Varanasi, Mau, Belthara Road, Bhatni, Deoria Sadar

Composition: One 2AC, Four 3AC, 8 Sleeper, 7 second seating.

2. Pune-Danapur Special

01401 superfast special will leave Pune at 16.15 hrs on 9.4.2021, 11.4.2021, 16.4.2021 and 18.4.2021 and arrive Danapur at 23.45 hrs next day

01402 special will leave Danapur at 04.00 hrs on 11.4.2021, 13.4.2021, 18.4.2021 and 20.4.2021 and arrive Pune at 12.05 hrs next day

Halts: Daund Chord Line, Ahmednagar, Belapur, Kopargaon, Manmad, Bhusaval, Khandwa, Itarsi, Jabalpur, Katni, Satna, Prayagraj Chheoki, Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyay Jn., Buxar, Ara.

Composition: One 2AC, Four 3AC, 11 Sleeper, 6 second seating

3. Mumbai-Patna Special

01091 superfast special will leave Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus at 11.05 hrs on 12.4.2021, 15.4.2021 and 19.4.2021 and arrive Patna at 14.30 hrs next day

01092 special will leave Patna at 16.20 hrs on 13.4.2021, 16.4.2021 and 20.4.2021 and arrive Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus at 23.30 hrs next day.

Halts: Dadar, Kalyan, Nashik Road, Bhusaval, Itarsi, Jabalpur, Katni, Satna, Prayagraj Chheoki, Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyay Jn., Buxar, Ara

Composition: One 2AC, Four 3AC, 8 Sleeper, 7 second seating

4. Mumbai-Gorakhpur Special

01093 special will leave Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus at 23.30 hrs on 7.4.2021, 12.4.2021, 14.4.2021 and 19.4.2021 and arrive Gorakhpur at 11.40 hrs on third day

01094 superfast special will leave Gorakhpur at 17.25 hrs on 9.4.2021, 14.4.2021, 16.4.2021 and 21.4.2021 and arrive Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus at 00.05 hrs on third day

Halts: Dadar, Kalyan, Nashik Road, Manmad, Jalgaon, Bhusaval, Khandwa, Itarsi, Bhopal, Bina, Jhansi, Kanpur, Lucknow, Gonda, Basti

Composition: One 2AC, Four 3AC, 8 Sleeper, 7 second seating





5. Mumbai-Darbhanga Superfast Special

01097 superfast special will leave Lokmanya Tilak Terminus at 08.05 hrs on 12.4.2021 and 19.4.2021 and arrive Darbhanga at 16.10 hrs next day

01098 superfast special will leave Darbhanga at 19.20 hrs on 13.4.2021 and 20.4.2021 and arrive Lokmanya Tilak Terminus at 05.10 hrs on third day.

Halts: Kalyan, Igatpuri (for 01097 only), Nashik Road, Bhusaval, Khandwa, Itarsi, Jabalpur, Katni, Satna, Prayagraj Chheoki, Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyay Jn., Buxar, Ara, Patliputra, Hajipur, Muzaffarpur, Samastipur.

Composition: Two 3AC, 8 Sleeper, 8 second seating

