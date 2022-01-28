This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The agitators claim the second stage for final selection is tantamount to ‘cheating’ those who appeared and cleared the first stage of the Railways' Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) for computer-based test released on January 15.
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Indian Railways issued series of Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) on the recruitment process as the protest stems from the Railways' decision to hold the exam in two stages.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Indian Railways issued series of Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) on the recruitment process as the protest stems from the Railways' decision to hold the exam in two stages.
The agitators claim the second stage for final selection is tantamount to "cheating" those who appeared and cleared the first stage of the Railways' Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) for computer-based test released on January 15.
The agitators claim the second stage for final selection is tantamount to "cheating" those who appeared and cleared the first stage of the Railways' Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) for computer-based test released on January 15.
It is being alleged that the exam is designed to favour those with a higher qualification, even for jobs that require lesser qualification.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
It is being alleged that the exam is designed to favour those with a higher qualification, even for jobs that require lesser qualification.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Around 1.25 crore candidates had applied for the exams that had advertised over 35,000 posts.
Around 1.25 crore candidates had applied for the exams that had advertised over 35,000 posts.
Why recruitment is conducted with two stages Computer Based Test (CBT) ?
Why recruitment is conducted with two stages Computer Based Test (CBT) ?
In case the number of candidates who have applied against the notification are large in number and are more than one crore, then, it is advisable to conduct CBT in two stages with 1st Stage being used to screen the candidates for 2nd Stage and 2nd Stage CBT conducted with limited candidates so that extensive normalization is not involved and the final merit is more just and fair.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
In case the number of candidates who have applied against the notification are large in number and are more than one crore, then, it is advisable to conduct CBT in two stages with 1st Stage being used to screen the candidates for 2nd Stage and 2nd Stage CBT conducted with limited candidates so that extensive normalization is not involved and the final merit is more just and fair.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
What is the basis of shortlisting candidates for 2nd Stage CBT ?
What is the basis of shortlisting candidates for 2nd Stage CBT ?
As per Railway Recruitment Board manual of 2015, candidates 10 times the notified vacancies are to be called for 2nd Stage CBT for Non Technical Popular Categories (NTPC). This is to ensure that the number is limited to the extent that the same can be managed in one or limited shifts to avoid extensive normalization as well as to ensure that adequate candidates are available for deciding the merit after initial screening done through 1st Stage CBT. This same was followed in earlier Centralized Employment Notification (CEN) 02/2010 (for Graduates) and CEN 04/2010 (for 10+2) where candidates 10 times the vacancies were called for 2nd Stage CBT before increasing the same to 15 times for CEN 03/2015 (Graduates).
As per Railway Recruitment Board manual of 2015, candidates 10 times the notified vacancies are to be called for 2nd Stage CBT for Non Technical Popular Categories (NTPC). This is to ensure that the number is limited to the extent that the same can be managed in one or limited shifts to avoid extensive normalization as well as to ensure that adequate candidates are available for deciding the merit after initial screening done through 1st Stage CBT. This same was followed in earlier Centralized Employment Notification (CEN) 02/2010 (for Graduates) and CEN 04/2010 (for 10+2) where candidates 10 times the vacancies were called for 2nd Stage CBT before increasing the same to 15 times for CEN 03/2015 (Graduates).
How many candidates are shortlisted for 2nd Stage CBT for NTPC Exam?
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
How many candidates are shortlisted for 2nd Stage CBT for NTPC Exam?
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
For CEN 01/2019, the 1st stage CBT has been made common for Graduates and 10+2 pass candidates, it has been prescribed in the CEN that candidates20 timesthe notified vacancies will be called for 2nd Stage CBT so that adequate candidates are given opportunity to appear in 2nd Stage CBT after screening through 1st Stage CBT.
For CEN 01/2019, the 1st stage CBT has been made common for Graduates and 10+2 pass candidates, it has been prescribed in the CEN that candidates20 timesthe notified vacancies will be called for 2nd Stage CBT so that adequate candidates are given opportunity to appear in 2nd Stage CBT after screening through 1st Stage CBT.
Short listing should be done for 7 lakh candidates not 7 lakh roll numbers?
Short listing should be done for 7 lakh candidates not 7 lakh roll numbers?
Nowhere was it mentioned that 7 lakh distinct candidates will get shortlisted for 2nd stage CBT. Since a 2nd Stage consists of CBT of five different levels and a candidate can be shortlisted for more than one level as per eligibility, merit and option, the lists of 7 lakh roll numbers will have some names appearing in more than one list.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Nowhere was it mentioned that 7 lakh distinct candidates will get shortlisted for 2nd stage CBT. Since a 2nd Stage consists of CBT of five different levels and a candidate can be shortlisted for more than one level as per eligibility, merit and option, the lists of 7 lakh roll numbers will have some names appearing in more than one list.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!