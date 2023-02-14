Now, in a bizarre turn of events, Indian Railways served a notice to Lord Bajrang Bali in Sabalgarh town in Madhya Pradesh's Morena district for the removal of the "encroachment" on the Railway land. A railway official however later told to news agency PTI .hat the Railway Ministry had withdrawn the order after realising the mistake. The notice was served to Lord Bajrang Bali for removal of the encroachment within seven days or face action. The encroacher will have to pay the expense if the Railways take action to remove the structure, it said.

Jhansi Railway Division's PRO (Public Relations Officer) Manoj Mathur said the initial notice was served mistakenly. "Now, the new notice was served to the priest of the temple," he said. Earlier, the notice was served to "Bajrang Bali, Sabalgarh" by the senior section engineer of the Jhansi railway division.

The structure was to be removed for the construction of the Sheopur-Gwalior broad-gauge line. The new notice, issued on February 10, was served in the name of Harishankar Sharma, the priest of the temple.

Meanwhile, in another related incident, Lok Sabha members on Monday used a debate on a private member's resolution on the modernisation of railway stations to demand more trains for their states as well as to attack their political rivals on the last day of the first half of the Budget session.

The resolution moved by N Reddeppa of the YSR Congress Party on 'Beautification and modernisation of railway stations under the Adarsh Station Scheme, etc' was tabled in the House during the Winter Session last year.

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw was present in the House as the resolution was taken up under private members' business.

Ministers are not bound to respond to private members' bills or resolutions as these are introduced by individual members, and not by the government.

*With agency inputs