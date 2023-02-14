Now, in a bizarre turn of events, Indian Railways served a notice to Lord Bajrang Bali in Sabalgarh town in Madhya Pradesh's Morena district for the removal of the "encroachment" on the Railway land. A railway official however later told to news agency PTI .hat the Railway Ministry had withdrawn the order after realising the mistake. The notice was served to Lord Bajrang Bali for removal of the encroachment within seven days or face action. The encroacher will have to pay the expense if the Railways take action to remove the structure, it said.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}