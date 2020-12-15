Indian Railways jobs: RRB Recruitment Exam from 15 Dec to fill up bulk vacancies

The Indian Railways through its 21 Railway Recruitment Boards (RRB) is going to conduct its mega recruitment drive in three phases starting from 15 December for filling up about 1.4 lakh vacancies.

According to reports, around 2.44 crore applicants will appear, maintaining social distancing rules in the examination centres, to fill 1.4 lakh vacancies in various cities across India.

The Indian Railways had said,"First phase of the Exam will commence from 15 December till 18 December for CEN 03/2019 ( Isolated and Ministerial categories)."

"This will be followed by CEN 01/2019 (NTPC categories) from 28 December to tentatively till March, 2021 and the third recruitment for CEN No. RRC- 01/2019 (Level-1) from tentatively April onwards till June end, 2021," it added.

Covid-19 guidelines for RRB exam

1) Applicants will have to wear masks at the examination centre

2) Covid-19 self-declaration form compulsory at exam centre

3) Temperature check of candidates will happen at the entry gate. Candidates having a temperature more than the prescribed limit will not be allowed inside the exam hall

4) The number of candidates to be booked in an exam centre will be cut down to enable the social distance between two candidates

5) To curb the spread of the novel coronavirus, sanitization of exam centres after each shift will be done

6) The candidate's biometric impressions will not be captured at the examination centers in view of Covid

7) RRB NTPC admit card and photo-identity proof will be checked at the entry gate before allowing students to enter the exam centres

In an earlier statement, the Ministry of Railways had said, "It may be noted that RRBs has issued three centralized employment notifications (CEN). CEN 01/2019 (NTPC categories), CEN 03/2019 (Isolated and ministerial categories) and RRC-01/2019 (Level-1 categories) have been issued for a total of about 1.4 lakh vacancies for various categories of staff by Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs)."

The Indian Railway had also proposed to commence 1st stage online computer-based tests from 15 December this year and necessary action has alreabeen initiated in this regard.

