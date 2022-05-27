Indian Railways kicks off Madurai to Theni train services after 12 years

On Friday, special Train 06701 left Madurai at 8:30 AM and reached Theni at 9:35 AM. It will stop at Vadapalanchi, Usilampatti and Andipatti station. Whereas, Train no 06702 will leave from Theni at 6:15 PM and will reach Madhurai Junction at 7:35 PM. The train will stop at intermediate states for a minute. This new service will cut down the journey time by half when compared to bus travel.