Indian Railways’ Kisan Rail trains transporting fresh vegetables and fruits to different parts of the country having stoppages at smaller stations are helping small & marginal farmers to get better profit from their farm produce.

The introduction of Kisan Rail also help in reducing wastage, safe & quick delivery with cheaper transportation cost thereby truly transforming & enriching their livelihood. Not only has it transformed the livelihood of the farmers but also changed the smaller railway stations into major farm produce loading hubs.

The stations which had no loading of goods or parcel traffic earlier like Sangola, Belvandi, Kopargaon, Belapur and Modlimb in Central Railway zone of Indian Railways were provided stoppages for Sangola - Muzaffarpur Kisan Rail and smaller stations Sangola & Jeur were provided stoppage for Bengaluru – Adarsh Nagar Delhi Kisan Rail taking into consideration of the small farmers of this region.

The stoppage at these stations facilitated farmers to load their perishable farm produce like pomegranates, guava, custard apple, banana and other fruits, vegetables and fish for transportation to various parts of India.

The farmers of the region around these stations are benefitting with increased margin of profit due to the loading of their farm produce onto the Kisan Rail at these smaller stations over Solapur Division.

Sangola, a small station which is a major loading point for 3 Kisan Rails, has cumulatively loaded 8,325 tonnes of fruits until now since the start of the Kisan Rail in August 2020. The farm produce loading at other small stations since the start of Sangola - Muzaffarpur Kisan Rail are: Belvandi with 175 tonnes, Kopargaon with 336 tonnes and Belapur with 165 tonnes.

Jeur is a small station on Solapur Division of Central Railway.

Earlier, there was no parcel loading service from this station, but the start of Bengaluru – Adarsh Nagar, Delhi Kisan Rail gave great opportunity for struggling farmers situated around this station. In 6 trips of Kisan Rail, 578 tonnes of fruits were loaded from Jeur. Many farmers of this region are extremely happy and elated with the advent of Kisan Rail at Jeur.

One farmer, Vijay Labade from the village Shetpal near Jeur, Karmala taluk of Solapur says, “The fruits are transported in large quantities, fresh delivery in quick time with very low cost. I am overwhelmed and thankful to Indian Railways for Kisan Rail and request considering more trips to Adarsh Nagar Delhi of Kisan Special services". Another farmer and a loader of farm produce, Mr Kiran Doke said “The start of Kisan Rail is a blessing, it has immensely benefited the farmers around Jeur in a great way, as our farm produce are delivered fresh & in a quick time to the customers, moreover the low transport cost has helped us now to establish a continuous supply chain to Delhi & North India." The advent of Kisan Rail and its stoppages at small stations enabling the life of the farmers and their families transformed and also transforming smaller stations into a major farm produce loading hubs.

