One farmer, Vijay Labade from the village Shetpal near Jeur, Karmala taluk of Solapur says, “The fruits are transported in large quantities, fresh delivery in quick time with very low cost. I am overwhelmed and thankful to Indian Railways for Kisan Rail and request considering more trips to Adarsh Nagar Delhi of Kisan Special services". Another farmer and a loader of farm produce, Mr Kiran Doke said “The start of Kisan Rail is a blessing, it has immensely benefited the farmers around Jeur in a great way, as our farm produce are delivered fresh & in a quick time to the customers, moreover the low transport cost has helped us now to establish a continuous supply chain to Delhi & North India." The advent of Kisan Rail and its stoppages at small stations enabling the life of the farmers and their families transformed and also transforming smaller stations into a major farm produce loading hubs.