Indian Railways launches express train between Delhi-Indore. Check schedule1 min read . Updated: 25 Aug 2022, 02:19 PM IST
Two new Superfast tri-weekly trains will run between New Delhi and Indore
Indian Railways' Western Railway Zone has introduced 2 new "Tri-Weekly superfast express trains" between Indore and New Delhi. The two trains New Delhi SF Express(20957) and Indore SF Express(20958) will run between New Delhi and Indore.