Home / News / India /  Indian Railways launches express train between Delhi-Indore. Check schedule

Indian Railways launches express train between Delhi-Indore. Check schedule

Western Railway have announced the running of new trains between Indore and New Delhi from 24th august
1 min read . 02:19 PM ISTAman Gupta

Two new Superfast tri-weekly trains will run between New Delhi and Indore

Indian Railways' Western Railway Zone has introduced 2 new "Tri-Weekly superfast express trains" between Indore and New Delhi. The two trains New Delhi SF Express(20957) and Indore SF Express(20958) will run between New Delhi and Indore.

New Delhi SF Express(20957) departed from Indore at 4:45 pm on Wednesday and arrived in New Delhi at 5 am on Thursday.

While Indore SF Express(20958) will depart at 7:15 pm from New Delhi on Thursday and will reach 6:45 am on Friday.

The two trains will have stoppages at Barnagar, Ratlam, Ramganj Mandi, Kota, Sawai Madhopur, Bharatpur and Mathura stations.

Booking for Train No. 20957 can be done through all Passenger Reservation System(PRS) counters and the IRCTC website.

The Western Railway made the announcement on its Twitter handle. Western Railway tweeted, “For the convenience of passengers, WR has introduced a Tri-Weekly Superfast Express between Indore & New Delhi. Booking of Train No. 20957 is open at PRS counters and at the IRCTC website."

Western Railway to run additional Ganpati Special:

Western Railway also announced it will run additional Ganpati Special train between Udhna and Madgaon station from 25 August onwards.

Two trains, numbered, 09020 and 09019 will run at a special fare for the convenience of passengers.

Booking for train number 09020 will start from 25th august at PRS counters and the IRCTC website, the Western Railway tweeted.

Western Railway tweeted, “For the convenience of passengers during Ganpati Festival, Western Railway will run additional Ganpati Special train between Udhna & Madgaon station on Special Fare. Booking of Train number 09020 is open from 25 August, 2022 at PRS counters & IRCTC website".

