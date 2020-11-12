Indian Railways launches new B. Tech, MBA, MSc programs: Details here

The Indian Railways has taken upon itself to train students in accordance with the needs of the Railways infrastructure. The government body has announced 7 academic programs aimed at creating best skills sets in Railway Infrastructure Management, Systems & Communication Engineering and Transportation cum Supply Chain Management

The courses under National Rail & Transportation Institute (NRTI) will include two B. Tech UG Programmes, two MBA and three MSc Programmes on core applied sector.

The two B.Tech Programs are focused on Rail Infrastructure, Rail Systems and Communications Engg.

The MBA programs are focused at Transportation and Supply Chain Management. Railways, in a statement claimed that these programs are of highest priority in the coming years

The MSc Programs are focused on the Systems Engineering and Integration, Systems and Analytics, Policy and Economics.

Of this, the M.Sc Program on Systems Engineering and Integration is offered in association with the University of Birmingham, UK and is highly promising. The international exposure to the students will be unparalleled, according to the statement issued by the Ministry of Railways.

It also claims that these programmes are highly inter-disciplinary and application-oriented and not being offered by any other Institute in India and thus, unique in its contents.

Speaking on the occasion, Shri V.K.Yadav, Chairman & CEO, Railway Board said, "NRTI has adopted an interdisciplinary approach for research of transport systems -it is bringing together academicians, scientists and engineers from various backgrounds, and plans to leverage its academic and industry partnerships and collaborations. It intends to develop a set of core values—dedication to nation building, commitment to innovation and academic excellence, compassion towards people and society and responsibility towards the environment. It offers project-based learning at Railway establishments. Indian Railways will be at the core of implementing the key features of the programmes. It will serve as an experiential learning laboratory for the student community as well as the faculty development initiatives, thereby creating a distinct character for the University: through a highly experiential and application-based learning approach. The students passing out of these programs as tomorrow’s citizens could add great value in nation building."

