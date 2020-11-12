Indian Railways launches new B. Tech, MBA, MSc programs: Details here

Speaking on the occasion, Shri V.K.Yadav, Chairman & CEO, Railway Board said, "NRTI has adopted an interdisciplinary approach for research of transport systems -it is bringing together academicians, scientists and engineers from various backgrounds, and plans to leverage its academic and industry partnerships and collaborations. It intends to develop a set of core values—dedication to nation building, commitment to innovation and academic excellence, compassion towards people and society and responsibility towards the environment. It offers project-based learning at Railway establishments. Indian Railways will be at the core of implementing the key features of the programmes. It will serve as an experiential learning laboratory for the student community as well as the faculty development initiatives, thereby creating a distinct character for the University: through a highly experiential and application-based learning approach. The students passing out of these programs as tomorrow’s citizens could add great value in nation building."