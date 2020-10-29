In a move to provide focused action on security of women passengers, Indian Railways on Thursday launched “Meri Saheli" initiative across all zones for the entire journey from starting station to destination station.

An initiative of Railways Protection Force (RPF), the strategy of the entails interaction with women passengers especially those travelling alone by a team of young woman RPF personnel at the originating station.

These passengers will then be briefed about all precautions to be taken during the journey and be told to dial 182 in case they face or see any problem in the coach.

The RPF team collects only the seat numbers of the ladies and conveys them to stoppages en-route. The platform duty RPF personnel at the stopping stations en-route keep unobtrusive watch over the concerned coaches and berths and if need arises, interact with the lady passengers.

RPF/RPSF escort onboard also covers all the coaches/identified berths during its duty period.

RPF teams at the destination collect the feedback from the identified women passengers. The feedback is then analysed and corrective action, if any, is taken. If some distress call comes from a train covered under “Meri Saheli" initiative, the disposal of the call is monitored at the level of senior officers.

The “Meri Saheli" initiative was started as a pilot project in South Eastern Railway in September 2020 and after getting encouraging response from female passengers, it was extended to all zones and KRCL from 17 October. The operation is gathering momentum.

