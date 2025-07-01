Subscribe

Indian Railways launches RailOne: Here’s how to use all-in-one app to book IRCTC tickets, check PNR, order food

RailOne consolidates multiple services into a single platform for users, facilitating services such as ticket bookings and food orders. Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw launched the app, which offers a user-friendly experience with single sign-on capabilities.

Eshita Gain
Published1 Jul 2025, 04:16 PM IST
RailOne consolidates multiple services into a single platform for users, facilitating services such as ticket bookings, PNR status and food orders
In a bid to make passengers' journeys smoother and more convenient, Indian Railways on Tuesday, July 2, launched RailOne, a unique one-stop solution app for all passenger services

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw launched RailOne, the new software application, on the occasion of the 40th Foundation Day of the Centre for Railway Information Systems (CRIS), which designs, develops, implements, and maintains key information systems for Indian Railways.

Available for Android, iPhone users

The new app is designed to serve as a one-stop platform for all railway-related queries and passenger needs. It also aims to enhance passenger convenience by integrating multiple services into a single interface.

RailOne is currently available for both Android and iPhone users and can be downloaded from Google Play Store and iOS App Store.

App offers holistic package

According to the ministry, the app also includes features related to freight train service enquiries.

"It not only houses all the services in one place but also provides integrated connectivity between services, giving the user a holistic package of Indian Railways services," the ministry said.

RailOne also features a single sign-on facility, reducing the burden on users to remember multiple passwords.

The app allows people who are already using the RailConnect or UTSonMobile applications for bookings to keep using the same credentials. They can log in to RailOne using their existing username and password.

List of services offered by the app

  • Booking reserved and unreserved tickets
  • Booking platform tickets
  • Enquiring about trains
  • Checking PNR status
  • Helping with journey planning
  • Accessing Rail Madad services with ease.
  • Ordering food on your train

All services in one place

Indian Railways passengers can currently access various services through apps like Rail Connect for booking tickets, IRCTC eCatering for ordering food, Rail Madad for providing feedback, UTS for purchasing unreserved tickets and National Train Enquiry for monitoring train movements.

The new app is an upgraded service provider by bringing all those facilities to one place, making it convenient for users.

 
