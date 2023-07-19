Hello User
Business News/ News / India/  Indian Railways launches 20 economy meal menu for general category passengers

Indian Railways launches 20 economy meal menu for general category passengers

1 min read 19 Jul 2023, 04:53 PM IST Subhash Chander

  • The economy meals will be priced at 20 and snacks at 50. Water services will also be provided at affordable rates, the Indian Railways said in a statement.

Indian Railways launches 20 economy meal menu for general category passengers. (File Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Indian Railways will serve healthy and hygienic food at affordable prices to passengers in general coaches as it looks to expand its F&B service.

The menu for these economy meals and snacks/combo has been devised to provide food service to those in general coaches through extended service counters located near these coaches at platforms.

The economy meals will be priced at 20 and snacks at 50. Water services will also be provided at affordable rates, the Indian Railways said in a statement.

The meals will be supplied from the kitchen units of IRCTC. The location of these counters is to be decided by Zonal Railways to align these counters with the location of GS coaches on platforms.

The provision of this extended service counters at the platforms has been done on an experimental basis for a period of six months, the statement added.

The new menu along with extended service counters is already operational at 51 stations and is being implemented in 13 others. More stations are being identified and will be covered for provision of extended service counters progressively for the availability of the economy meals and water.

