Indian Railways on Monday announced an integrated 'Rail Madad' Helpline number “139" for all type of queries, complaints, assistance for passengers during travel.

"To overcome the inconvenience over multiple helpline numbers for grievances and enquiry during railway travel, Indian Railway has integrated all railway helplines into single number 139 (Rail Madad Helpline) for quick grievance redressal and enquiry during the journey," the national transporter said in a statement adding, "it will be easy for the passengers to remember this number and connect with Railways for all their needs during the travel."

Indian Railways also clarified that various railway grievances helplines were discontinued last year. Moreover, helpline no. 182 would also be discontinued from 1 April, 2021, and merged into 139, it informed.

The Helpline 139 will be available in twelve languages. Passengers can opt for IVRS (Interactive Voice Response System), or directly connect to call-centre executive by pressing * (asterisk). The new helpline does not need a smartphone to call from, it is compatible with all types of phones.

It may be noted that on an average basis 139 helpline receives enquiry 3,44,513 calls/sms per day.

The Indian Railways also shared a lowdown on the menu of 139 Helpline number:

• For security & medical assistance, passenger has to press 1, which connects immediately to a call center executive.

• For enquiry, passenger has to press 2 and in the sub menu, information regarding PNR status, arrival/departure of the train, accommodation, fare enquiry, ticket booking, system ticket cancellation, wake up alarm facility/destination alert, wheelchair booking, meal booking can be obtained.

• For general complaints, passenger has to press 4

• For vigilance related complaints, passenger has to press 5

• For Parcel & goods related queries, passenger has to press 6

• For IRCTC operated trains queries, passenger has to press 7

• For status of complaints, passenger has to press 9

• For talking to call center executive, passenger has to press *( asterisk)

Ministry of Railways has also launched Social Media campaign #OneRailOneHelpline139 to inform and educate the passengers.

All regular train services were cancelled since 25 March, 2020 when the lockdown in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic began. However, the ministry of railways gradually started kickstarting train operations from June in the form of special trains.

