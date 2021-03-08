"To overcome the inconvenience over multiple helpline numbers for grievances and enquiry during railway travel, Indian Railway has integrated all railway helplines into single number 139 (Rail Madad Helpline) for quick grievance redressal and enquiry during the journey," the national transporter said in a statement adding, "it will be easy for the passengers to remember this number and connect with Railways for all their needs during the travel."

