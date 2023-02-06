Indian Railways launches WhatsApp food delivery facility for passengers
To begin with, WhatsApp communication has been implemented for e-catering services on select trains based on customer feedback and suggestions. This will be extended to other trains eventually.
New Delhi: Passengers travelling in Indian Railways can now order food online through WhatsApp while undertaking a journey by using their PNR number.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×