In view of the increasing rush of passengers for Diwali, the Indian Railways to avoid overcrowding at the railway station, is running special trains and has also added extra coaches to the regular trains to make it convenient to travel.

Speaking to ANI, Divisional Railway Manager of Delhi, Dimpy Garg said, "The Railways is running 79 special trains and has augmented 108 extra coaches in regular trains."

"Following Covid precautions, we're only allowing reserved passengers in trains. It has helped a lot in controlling overcrowding," he informed.

Along with this, holding areas have also been created outside the stations in which 1000 passengers can be accommodated at a time.

"At the same time, clone trains are also being run on busy routes with a high number of waiting," he added.

The Railways have also started a massive campaign against fake agents so that they do not take advantage of the compulsion of any passenger during the festival season.

