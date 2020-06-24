Indian Railways may not resume its normal operations till mid-August. Here's why

The Railways on Tuesday announced to cancel all train tickets booked for regular passenger trains on or prior to April 14 .

According to the reservation rules of Indian Railways, passengers who are willing to travel in the can book a ticket up to 120 days in advance for all classes and all trains. The period of advance reservation (ARP) is exclusive of the day of departure of the train.

So the Railway Board in an order dated June 22 said: "It has been decided that all train tickets booked on or prior to April 14 for regular time-tabled trains should be cancelled and full refunds generated."

According to the given scenario, passengers who have booked tickets till mid-August for travellling by Indian Railways will now have thier tickets get automatically cancelled after the latest decision by the Railway Ministry and will get the refunds for the booked tickets accordingly.

Earlier on May 14, the Railways had cancelled all regular train tickets booked for travel till June 30 and decided on full refunds.

At present Indian Railways are operating 15 pairs of Special AC trains from May 12 and 200 time- tabled trains from June 1.

The railways had suspended the operation of all passenger, mail and express trains from March 25 amid the nationwide lockdown to prevent spread of novel coronavirus.

Indian Railways has suspended passenger, mail and express train services from March 25. The Railways started to operate the Shramik Special trains from May 1 to transport the stranded migrant workers, students, pilgrims and tourists and since then it has operated over 4,450 Shramik Special trains to ferry over 60 lakh people.

