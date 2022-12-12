Indian Railways may soon restore senior citizen concession in this category

Indian Railways is looking to atleast restore senior citizen concession in some category of travel which was suspended by the national transporter after the resumption of train services post-Covid-19 induced lockdown in the country.
Indian Railways is looking to atleast restore senior citizen concession in some category of travel which was suspended by the national transporter after the resumption of train services post-Covid-19 induced lockdown in the country.
In a question asked by four Members of Parliament(MPs) in Lok Sabha,"whether the Parliamentary Standing Committee in its report on 4th August 2022 has recommended for restoration of senior citizen concession to railway passengers for sleeper class and third AC passengers urgently as passenger traffic is nearing normalcy," to which Railway Minister Ashwani Vaishnaw replied,"Standing Committee on Railways has advised to review and consider concession to senior citizens at least in sleeper class and 3AC.
In a question asked by four Members of Parliament(MPs) in Lok Sabha,"whether the Parliamentary Standing Committee in its report on 4th August 2022 has recommended for restoration of senior citizen concession to railway passengers for sleeper class and third AC passengers urgently as passenger traffic is nearing normalcy," to which Railway Minister Ashwani Vaishnaw replied,"Standing Committee on Railways has advised to review and consider concession to senior citizens at least in sleeper class and 3AC.
Also replying to another query on the reasons for the non-resumption of senior citizen concessions for Railways despite the easing of the COVID-19 pandemic, Railway Minister replied,"Government gave a subsidy of Rs59,837 crore on passenger tickets in 2019-20. This amounts to concession of 53% on an average, to every person, travelling on Railways. This subsidy is continuing for all passengers. Further concessions beyond this subsidy amount are continuing for many categories like Divyangjans, students, and patients.
Also replying to another query on the reasons for the non-resumption of senior citizen concessions for Railways despite the easing of the COVID-19 pandemic, Railway Minister replied,"Government gave a subsidy of Rs59,837 crore on passenger tickets in 2019-20. This amounts to concession of 53% on an average, to every person, travelling on Railways. This subsidy is continuing for all passengers. Further concessions beyond this subsidy amount are continuing for many categories like Divyangjans, students, and patients.
Earlier, a parliamentary committee recommended that senior citizen concessions be reviewed and restored "urgently" at least for sleeper class and AC 3-tier train travel. "The committee desire that concession to senior citizens which was available in pre-COVID times may be reviewed and considered at least in Sleeper Class and III AC urgently so that the vulnerable and the genuinely needy senior citizens could avail the facility in these classes," it added.
Earlier, a parliamentary committee recommended that senior citizen concessions be reviewed and restored "urgently" at least for sleeper class and AC 3-tier train travel. "The committee desire that concession to senior citizens which was available in pre-COVID times may be reviewed and considered at least in Sleeper Class and III AC urgently so that the vulnerable and the genuinely needy senior citizens could avail the facility in these classes," it added.
In its report submitted on August 4, the Standing Committee on Railways said senior citizens were earlier granted a concession amounting to 40-50 percent of their railway fares, but the practice was stopped during the COVID-19 crisis.
In its report submitted on August 4, the Standing Committee on Railways said senior citizens were earlier granted a concession amounting to 40-50 percent of their railway fares, but the practice was stopped during the COVID-19 crisis.
It also urged the ministry to give wide publicity to the "give up" scheme, which encourages senior citizens to give up their concessions voluntarily.
It also urged the ministry to give wide publicity to the "give up" scheme, which encourages senior citizens to give up their concessions voluntarily.
The Ministry of Railways in its action-taken report has stated that in view of the pandemic, concessions to all categories of passengers (except the four categories of Divyangjan, and 11 categories of patients and students) have been withdrawn.
The Ministry of Railways in its action-taken report has stated that in view of the pandemic, concessions to all categories of passengers (except the four categories of Divyangjan, and 11 categories of patients and students) have been withdrawn.
"Given the reply of the government, the committee note that as of now, the concession to senior citizens has been withdrawn in view of the pandemic and Covid protocol. The committee are of the view that since the Railways are heading towards normalcy, they should consider the concessions granted to different categories of passengers judiciously," the committee headed by BJP leader Radha Mohan Singh said.
"Given the reply of the government, the committee note that as of now, the concession to senior citizens has been withdrawn in view of the pandemic and Covid protocol. The committee are of the view that since the Railways are heading towards normalcy, they should consider the concessions granted to different categories of passengers judiciously," the committee headed by BJP leader Radha Mohan Singh said.
*With inputs from agencies
*With inputs from agencies
Catch all the Business News
, Market News
, Breaking News
Events and Latest News
Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates.