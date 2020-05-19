Indian Railways' most powerful locomotive joins its network

Indian Railways' most powerful locomotive,the WAG12B has joined the vat network of Indian Railways. WAG12B is equipped with 12000 HP and has been manufactured along with the French company Alstom.

The locomotive started its services from Pt.Deen Dayal Upadhyay railway station in Uttar Pradesh. The locomotive is capable of taking heavy consingment of freight and will be used in the Dedicated Freight Corridor(DFC).

The loco is named WAG12 with Number 60027. The train departed from DeenDayalUpadhyaya Station at 14:08 hrs in long haul formation for Dhanbad Division of East Central Railway, consisting of 118 wagons which travelled from Pt DeenDayalUpadhyayaJn to Barwadih via Dehri-on-Sone, Garhwa Road.

India became 6th country in the world to join the elite club of producing high horse power locomotive indegenously.

Railway Minister Piyush Goyal tweeted on Monday that , "Bolstering PM @NarendraModi ji’s vision of Make in India, first WAG12B (12000 HP) loco departed from Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Station in Uttar Pradesh today.Powerful and capable of high speed, the locomotive is a significant addition to the Indian Railways.

Touted as the largest Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) projects of Railways, the Ministry of Railways and Alstom came together in 2015. An agreement worth 3.5 billion Euro was signed to manufacture 800 electric locomotives for freight service and its associated maintenance.

These locomotives are state of art IGBT based, 3 phase drive, 9000 KW (12000 horse power) electric locomotive. The locomotive is capable of maximum tractive effort of 706 kN, which is capable of starting and running a 6000 T train in the gradient of 1 in 150. The locomotive with twin Bo-Bo design having 22.5 T (Tonnes) axle load is upgradable to 25 Tonnes with design speed of 120 kmph.The locomotive will be used in the Dedicated Freight Corridor (DFC) for the faster movement of goods, especially coal and iron ore.

View Full Image The locomotive has made its maiden commercial run between Deen Dayal Upadhaya Station to Shivpur.

The locomotive is expected to be a game-changer for movement of coal trains in the DFC of Indian Railways.

The locomotive will allow faster and safer movement of heavier freight trains.

The new locomotive will not only bring down the operational costs for railways, but will also reduce the congestion faced.

The project is expected to give a boost to the government’s "Make in India" initiative.

A new factory for the production unit of the locomotives has been set up in Madhepura, Bihar with a capacity to manufacture 120 locomotives a year. The project will create more than 10,000 direct and indirect jobs in the country according to the official statement.

More than ₹2,000 crores has been invested in the project already with one maintenance depot already established in Saharanpur. Work is starting on the second one at Nagpur.

More than 300 engineers from India and France are working in Bangalore, Madhepura, and France on the Project. In two years time, more than 90% of the parts will be manufactured in India.

