Covid times: How travelling in Mumbai locals have changed post lockdown

The railways tried to effectively put the norms of social distancing and keeping a watch that these norms are being followed at all the stations where the trains stop like Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, Dadar, Thane and Kalyan stations etc. Railways have put marking at more than 1 meter has been done to maintain social distancing. Security personnel have been deployed at various stations to form queue and smooth handling of crowd. TTEs have deputed to ensure convenience of valid ticket traveller.