Indian Railway 's Coach Factory in Kapurthala has recently rolled out the first prototype Linke Hofmann Busch (LHB) AC three-tier economy class coach of Indian Railways (IR). According to a release by the Indian Railways Ministry, the trial of the new coach has been successfully completed.

According to the ministry, these LHB Economy class coaches, after necessary sanctions, shall be inducted in all Mail / Express trains running with LHB coaches (except Rajdhani, Shatabdi, Duronto and Jan Shatabdi etc. special type trains).

The new variant of LHB AC three-tier coach will come with features mentioned below:

Electrical panels with reduced footprint on the passenger deck, releasing additional floor space for passenger use.

Increased Passenger capacity of 83 Berths.

Provision of an enabling entrance and compartment for Divyangjan with wheelchair access and Provision of Divyangjan friendly toilet with wheelchair access complying to Sugamya Bharat Abhiyan norms.

AC ducting by providing individual vents for all berths.

Modular design of seats and berths to improve comfort, reduced weight and higher maintainability.

Improved passenger conveniences in form of foldable snack tables in both longitudinal and transverse bays, injury free spaces and holders for water bottles, mobile phone and magazines.

Individual reading lights and mobile charging points for each berth.

Ergonomically improved design of ladder for accessing the middle and upper berths.

Increased headroom in the middle and upper berths.

Improved design of the Indian and the Western style lavatories.

Aesthetically pleasing and ergonomic entrance.

Luminescent aisle markers.

Illuminated berth indicators integral with night lights with luminescent berth numbers.

Improved fire safety standards by ensuring compliance to world benchmark of EN45545-2 HL3 for materials.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via