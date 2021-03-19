This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Indian Railway's Coach Factory in Kapurthala has recently rolled out the first prototype Linke Hofmann Busch (LHB) AC three-tier economy class coach of Indian Railways (IR). According to a release by the Indian Railways Ministry, the trial of the new coach has been successfully completed.
According to the ministry, these LHB Economy class coaches, after necessary sanctions, shall be inducted in all Mail / Express trains running with LHB coaches (except Rajdhani, Shatabdi, Duronto and Jan Shatabdi etc. special type trains).
