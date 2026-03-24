Indian Railways introduces new ticket cancellation rules, now you won't get refund if...

The Indian Railways introduced significant changes to the rules for Tatkal booking, ticket cancellation fee, boarding points and travel class upgradation.

New cancellation fee rules for confirmed tickets Here's all you need to know in detail:

1. There will be no refund if a confirmed ticket is cancelled less than eight hours before departure.

2. For cancellations made between 24 hours and 8 hours before departure time, 50% of the fare will be refunded – subject to the minimum charge.

Also Read | Indian Railways hikes staff allowances — Check full list of revised rates here

3. In case of cancellations made between 72 hours and 24 hours before departure, 25% of the fare will be refunded — subject to the minimum charge.

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4. In case of cancellations made more than 72 hours before departure time, a maximum refund will be provided. Only the minimum flat cancellation charge per passenger applies in this case.

New cancellation norms for confirmed tickets: Ashwini Vaishnaw introduces new rules.

Cancellation of tickets at terminating station The Indian Railways removed location restrictions on counter ticket cancellations. Earlier, those with counter tickets were required to cancel tickets at the terminating station. Now, as per the new rules, passengers can cancel at any station counter.

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In the case of e-tickets, the Ticket Deposit Receipt (TDR) required has been completely eliminated. Now, no passenger action is required, and an automatic refund is granted.

Also Read | Indian Railways hikes staff allowances — Check full list of revised rates here

Tatkal booking Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said the Railways introduced changes in tatkal booking system to curb hoarding of tickets by agents and touts. To overcome the problem, the Railways:

1. Introduced Aadhar-based OTP

2. Booking is restricted for the first 30 minutes

3. Anti-bot solutions deployed to filter non-genuine users

4. More than 3 crore suspicious user IDs deactivated

Also Read | Indian Railways to test galvanized rails for humid, coastal zones

Chart timings Ashwini Vaishnaw said the chart timings have been changed, and that charting has now been advanced from 4 hours to 9-18 hours. This will give passengers sufficient time to plan an alternative in case their tickets are not confirmed, providing some certainty.

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Travel Class upgradation For counter tickets, the Railways now allows travel class upgradation up to 30 minutes before departure time. Previously, passengers could upgrade travel class only before charting. "This will provide more comfortable travel for passengers," the railway minister said.

Changing the boarding point Passengers can now change their boarding station up to 30 minutes before a train's scheduled departure time. Previously, a change of boarding point was allowed only before the preparation of the chart.

According to the Railway Ministry, this feature will be especially useful in large cities with multiple railway stations.

This will allow passengers to begin their journey from any nearby station at their convenience.

When will the new railway rules be implemented? The Railways will implement these changes in a phased manner between 1 April and 15 April 2026.

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About the Author Akriti Anand Akriti Anand is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint. She is a digital journalist with more than six years in the news industry. In her curren...Read More ✕ Akriti Anand



In her current role, she covers both national and international politics, and also keeps a close watch on the latest trends in science and space exploration.



Akriti joined the LiveMint team in October 2023. Before this, she built a strong career at other major media houses. She worked as a senior sub-editor at India Today. Later, she moved to CNBCTV-18. There, she covered high-pressure topics like breaking news and major elections. She spent much of her time analysing Parliament bills and complex political debates. She is also a skilled editor who knows how to polish a story for a digital audience.



One of her career highlights happened at CNBCTV-18. She made her first television debut during the Chandrayaan-3 mission. She also provided special on-air coverage for the Karnataka Elections.



When she is not busy with breaking news, Akriti loves to write explainers and interview experts on a wide range of issues. She also enjoys making complex space missions easy for everyone to understand.



Her education helps her tackle these diverse subjects. She holds a BA in English Literature, a Postgraduate Diploma in Mass Communication, and a Master’s degree in Development Studies. She is currently expanding her knowledge in climate journalism.



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Email: akriti.anand@htdigital.in Akriti Anand is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint. She is a digital journalist with more than six years in the news industry.In her current role, she covers both national and international politics, and also keeps a close watch on the latest trends in science and space exploration.Akriti joined the LiveMint team in October 2023. Before this, she built a strong career at other major media houses. She worked as a senior sub-editor at India Today. Later, she moved to CNBCTV-18. There, she covered high-pressure topics like breaking news and major elections. She spent much of her time analysing Parliament bills and complex political debates. She is also a skilled editor who knows how to polish a story for a digital audience.One of her career highlights happened at CNBCTV-18. She made her first television debut during the Chandrayaan-3 mission. She also provided special on-air coverage for the Karnataka Elections.When she is not busy with breaking news, Akriti loves to write explainers and interview experts on a wide range of issues. She also enjoys making complex space missions easy for everyone to understand.Her education helps her tackle these diverse subjects. She holds a BA in English Literature, a Postgraduate Diploma in Mass Communication, and a Master’s degree in Development Studies. She is currently expanding her knowledge in climate journalism.Connect with Akriti hereLinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/akriti-anand-868285199 Twitter/X: https://x.com/AkritiAnand7 Email: akriti.anand@htdigital.in