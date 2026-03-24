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Indian Railways introduces new ticket cancellation rules, now you won't get refund if...

Indian Railways' new rules: The Indian Railways has changed rules for the cancellation of confirmed tickets. Check details here.

Akriti Anand
Published24 Mar 2026, 04:09 PM IST
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The Indian Railways introduces new ticket cancellation rules. Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw says the changes are aimed at curbing ticket hoarding by agents and touts.
The Indian Railways introduces new ticket cancellation rules. Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw says the changes are aimed at curbing ticket hoarding by agents and touts.
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The Indian Railways introduced significant changes to the rules for Tatkal booking, ticket cancellation fee, boarding points and travel class upgradation.

New cancellation fee rules for confirmed tickets

Here's all you need to know in detail:

1. There will be no refund if a confirmed ticket is cancelled less than eight hours before departure.

2. For cancellations made between 24 hours and 8 hours before departure time, 50% of the fare will be refunded – subject to the minimum charge.

Also Read | Indian Railways hikes staff allowances — Check full list of revised rates here

3. In case of cancellations made between 72 hours and 24 hours before departure, 25% of the fare will be refunded — subject to the minimum charge.

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4. In case of cancellations made more than 72 hours before departure time, a maximum refund will be provided. Only the minimum flat cancellation charge per passenger applies in this case.

New cancellation norms for confirmed tickets: Ashwini Vaishnaw introduces new rules.

Cancellation of tickets at terminating station

The Indian Railways removed location restrictions on counter ticket cancellations. Earlier, those with counter tickets were required to cancel tickets at the terminating station. Now, as per the new rules, passengers can cancel at any station counter.

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In the case of e-tickets, the Ticket Deposit Receipt (TDR) required has been completely eliminated. Now, no passenger action is required, and an automatic refund is granted.

Also Read | Indian Railways hikes staff allowances — Check full list of revised rates here

Tatkal booking

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said the Railways introduced changes in tatkal booking system to curb hoarding of tickets by agents and touts. To overcome the problem, the Railways:

1. Introduced Aadhar-based OTP

2. Booking is restricted for the first 30 minutes

3. Anti-bot solutions deployed to filter non-genuine users

4. More than 3 crore suspicious user IDs deactivated

Also Read | Indian Railways to test galvanized rails for humid, coastal zones

Chart timings

Ashwini Vaishnaw said the chart timings have been changed, and that charting has now been advanced from 4 hours to 9-18 hours. This will give passengers sufficient time to plan an alternative in case their tickets are not confirmed, providing some certainty.

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Travel Class upgradation

For counter tickets, the Railways now allows travel class upgradation up to 30 minutes before departure time. Previously, passengers could upgrade travel class only before charting. "This will provide more comfortable travel for passengers," the railway minister said.

Also Read | Railway finances: It's time for India to put them firmly on track

Changing the boarding point

Passengers can now change their boarding station up to 30 minutes before a train's scheduled departure time. Previously, a change of boarding point was allowed only before the preparation of the chart.

According to the Railway Ministry, this feature will be especially useful in large cities with multiple railway stations.

This will allow passengers to begin their journey from any nearby station at their convenience.

When will the new railway rules be implemented?

The Railways will implement these changes in a phased manner between 1 April and 15 April 2026.

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About the Author

Akriti Anand

Akriti Anand is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint. She is a digital journalist with more than six years in the news industry. In her curren...Read More

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