New Delhi, Mumbai railway stations set for redevelopment: Indian Railways

New Delhi: The Indian Railways is set to make New Delhi Railway Station an iconic place with state-of-the-art amenities and facilities for passengers, new community space for public, smooth and congestion-free connectivity to the station and most modern commercial areas.

The railways has sought private participation to redevelop the station complex with capital investment of ₹4,925 crore, a press note issued by ministry of railway said.

The railways has sought private participation to redevelop the station complex with capital investment of ₹4,925 crore, a press note issued by ministry of railway said.

The Indian Railway has also sought participation to redevelop the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminal with capital investment of ₹1,642 crore.

Indian Railways is planning to create a multimodal hub for long distance trains in the former maintenance and stabling yards and to create links between the two hubs and between the port and the City Centre (releasing heritage zone for thousands of pedestrians).

