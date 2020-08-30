Rail Land Development Authority (RLDA) is a statutory body under the Ministry of Railways, for the development of vacant Railway land for commercial use in line with the objective to generate revenue by non-tariff measures. Currently, the Indian Railway has approximately 43,000 hectares of vacant land across India. RLDA has over 79 commercial (green field) sites across India for leasing and the eligible developers for each will be selected through an open and transparent bid process.