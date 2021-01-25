The project is currently at Request for Qualification(RFQ) stage with the last date of submission of applications as 2nd February 2021. The road show was preceded by a pre-bid conference held in September 2020 in which prominent players such as Adani Group, GMR, JKB Infra, Arabian Construction Company, SNCF and Anchorage participated and have shown interest in undertaking the prestigious redevelopment project. The project entails a capital expenditure of approximately USD 680 million over a period of four years and offers multiple revenue streams to the developer, including revenue from real estate rights for a period of 60 years.