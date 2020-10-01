Indian Railways: Now you can track freight consignments

Indian Railways with an aim to increase its revenue from freight operations has recently launched an portal for the clients who wants to transport their goods with the national transporter.

Indian Railways carry more than 1.2 billon tonnes of freight traffic every year over its 68000 km of rail network

The portal has been developed by the Centre for Railway Information Systems (CRIS).

The business or the clients who want to book for freight operations with INdian Railways can view the distance / routes through Indian Railway's Rates Branch System or Indian Railway's Freight Operations Information System (FOIS) website.

Indian Railways is also going digital for booking of freight under its network.

The Freight Business Development (FBD) Portal has been designed and developed with features which includes information regarding Rich Freight Calculator, GIS based tracking of consignments, terminal dashboard, Details on Freight incentive schemes, Own-a-terminal and Own-a-Wagon scheme and process details, and rich FAQs updated regularly, to name a few.

The Customer is required to furnish a filled forwarding note containing details of commodity, Originating and Destination points(Railway Locations) etc. to the goods clerk/ chief goods supervisor at the Loading Location over Indian Railways.The customer can register their demand electronically from the place of their convenience through Indian Railway's Freight Operations Information System (FOIS) e-Demand Service

"The FBD has been specially designed and developed with a 'Customer First' philosophy and helps in familiarising new freight customers with Indian Railways Freight Business. The portal presents a bouquet of information on IR Freight Business organised in simple and easy access links," the ministry said.

"The site also provides enhanced features for existing customers including GIS based track and trace and provision to contact Railways with their concerns. The new FBD portal provides a channel to the potential freight customers to reach railway officials and seek their assistance in transporting their goods by railways," the ministry said.

The FBD portal can be reached through “Freight Business" option available under the new 'Freight Services' feature added in the top menu bar of http://www.indianrailways.gov.in/.

The FB portal can also be accessed directly at https://fois.indianrail.gov.in/RailSAHAY/

The “RailMadad" Grievance redressal portal of Indian Railways has also been integrated with the new FBD portal for directing queries of the prospective and existing customers to Freight Business Units of the Divisions.

