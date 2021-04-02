OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Indian Railways new record: Log highest ever figures in the electrification of routes

Indian Railways has logged the highest ever electrification of sections covering 6,015 Route Kilometer (RKM)in a single year during 2020-21.

The latest Broad Gauge network of Indian Railways is 63,949 Route kilometer (RKM) and with 740 km of Konkan Railway is 64,689 RKM, out of which 45,881 RKM which is 71 % have been electrified by 31 March.

TRENDING STORIESSee All

"Despite COVID pandemic, It has surpassed the previous highest of 5,276 RKM achieved in 2018-19.""It is a proud moment for Indian Railways for achieving target of 6000 km plus electrification project completion during tough time 2020-21. Indian Railways is becoming environment friendly and energy secured," according to a statement from Ministry of Railways.

A lot of emphasis has been given to Railway Electrification in recent years with a view to reduce the Nation's dependence on imported petroleum-based energy and to enhance the country's energy security, with a vision of providing eco-friendly, faster and energy-efficient mode of transportation.

More than 5 times electrification was achieved during (2014-21) last seven years as compared to during 2007-14. Since 2014, a record 24,080 RKM (37% of present Broad Gauge routes) have been electrified against electrification of 4,337 RKM (7% of present Broad Gauge routes) during 2007-14.

Out of total 45,881 RKM electrified so far, 34 % has been electrified in last three years only.

Indian Railways has also commissioned a record 56 TSSs ( Traction Sub Stations) during 2020-21, as against the previous best of 42, which is an improvement of 33% despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

Some of the Major sections electrified by the Indian Railways over the year are as follows-

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
Streets remain deserted as one-day lockdown imposed in Indore as COVID19 cases surge.Premium Premium

Madhya Pradesh govt imposes lockdown in parts of 4 districts amid Covid surge

1 min read . 02:50 PM IST
A health worker in PPE coveralls collects a swab sample from a passenger at CSMT station, in MumbaiPremium Premium

Mumbai mayor warns of strict Covid measures ahead of Maharashtra CM's address

1 min read . 02:24 PM IST
(Photo: Reuters)Premium Premium

Pune shutdown: 12-hr night curfew imposed; malls, hotels to remain closed for 7 days from tomorrow

1 min read . 02:10 PM IST
Lucknow, India – March 01, 2021: Students at City Montessori school being taught the importance of sanitizing hands as classes for primary schools resume in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, India on Monday March 01, 2021. (Photo by Deepak Gupta / Hindustan Times)Premium Premium

Uttar Pradesh: Schools up to class 8 to stay shut till 11 April amid Covid surge

1 min read . 02:07 PM IST

Major route:

1. Mumbai-Howrah via Jabalpur

2. Delhi-Darbhanga-Jaynagar

3. Gorakhpur-Varanasi via Aunrihar

4. Jabalpur-Nainpur-Gondia- Ballarshah

5. Chennai-Trichy

6. Indore-Guna-Gwalior-Amritsar

7. Delhi-Jaipur-Udaipur

8. New Delhi-New coochbehar-Srirampur Assam via Patna & Katihar

9. Ajmer-Howrah

10. Mumbai-Marwar

11. Delhi-Moradabad-Tanakpur

Indian Railways has planned to fully electrify its tracks by December 2023.

Total Rail electrification would contribute to the goal of “net zero" emissions by 2030 by drawing its entire electrical load from renewable energy sources.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout