Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paper
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Indian Railways new record: Log highest ever figures in the electrification of routes

Indian Railways new record: Log highest ever figures in the electrification of routes

Premium
Indian Railways carries out electrification work in North-Eastern part of India.
2 min read . 02:59 PM IST Staff Writer

  • Indian Railways electrified 45,881 route kilometer

Indian Railways has logged the highest ever electrification of sections covering 6,015 Route Kilometer (RKM)in a single year during 2020-21.

Indian Railways has logged the highest ever electrification of sections covering 6,015 Route Kilometer (RKM)in a single year during 2020-21.

The latest Broad Gauge network of Indian Railways is 63,949 Route kilometer (RKM) and with 740 km of Konkan Railway is 64,689 RKM, out of which 45,881 RKM which is 71 % have been electrified by 31 March.

TRENDING STORIES See All

The latest Broad Gauge network of Indian Railways is 63,949 Route kilometer (RKM) and with 740 km of Konkan Railway is 64,689 RKM, out of which 45,881 RKM which is 71 % have been electrified by 31 March.

TRENDING STORIES See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

"Despite COVID pandemic, It has surpassed the previous highest of 5,276 RKM achieved in 2018-19.""It is a proud moment for Indian Railways for achieving target of 6000 km plus electrification project completion during tough time 2020-21. Indian Railways is becoming environment friendly and energy secured," according to a statement from Ministry of Railways.

A lot of emphasis has been given to Railway Electrification in recent years with a view to reduce the Nation's dependence on imported petroleum-based energy and to enhance the country's energy security, with a vision of providing eco-friendly, faster and energy-efficient mode of transportation.

More than 5 times electrification was achieved during (2014-21) last seven years as compared to during 2007-14. Since 2014, a record 24,080 RKM (37% of present Broad Gauge routes) have been electrified against electrification of 4,337 RKM (7% of present Broad Gauge routes) during 2007-14.

Out of total 45,881 RKM electrified so far, 34 % has been electrified in last three years only.

Indian Railways has also commissioned a record 56 TSSs ( Traction Sub Stations) during 2020-21, as against the previous best of 42, which is an improvement of 33% despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

Some of the Major sections electrified by the Indian Railways over the year are as follows-

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
Premium

Madhya Pradesh govt imposes lockdown in parts of 4 districts amid Covid surge

1 min read . 02:50 PM IST
Premium

Mumbai mayor warns of strict Covid measures ahead of Maharashtra CM's address

1 min read . 02:24 PM IST
Premium

Pune shutdown: 12-hr night curfew imposed; malls, hotels to remain closed for 7 days from tomorrow

1 min read . 02:10 PM IST
Premium

Uttar Pradesh: Schools up to class 8 to stay shut till 11 April amid Covid surge

1 min read . 02:07 PM IST

Major route:

1. Mumbai-Howrah via Jabalpur

2. Delhi-Darbhanga-Jaynagar

3. Gorakhpur-Varanasi via Aunrihar

4. Jabalpur-Nainpur-Gondia- Ballarshah

5. Chennai-Trichy

6. Indore-Guna-Gwalior-Amritsar

7. Delhi-Jaipur-Udaipur

8. New Delhi-New coochbehar-Srirampur Assam via Patna & Katihar

9. Ajmer-Howrah

10. Mumbai-Marwar

11. Delhi-Moradabad-Tanakpur

Indian Railways has planned to fully electrify its tracks by December 2023.

Total Rail electrification would contribute to the goal of “net zero" emissions by 2030 by drawing its entire electrical load from renewable energy sources.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.